Police: Reported missing 85-year-old man found, reunited with family

***Missing Vulnerable Adult***

85-year-old Kenneth Jolly was last seen leaving his residence around 6:30 p.m. near E. Broadway Blvd and N. Pantano Rd. in a gray 2015 Dodge Journey van. AZ license plate 417FHN.



If you see Mr. Jolly please call 911 immediately pic.twitter.com/cSbpbvZn2E