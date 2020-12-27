Menu

Tucson police find reported missing 66-year-old woman safe

TPD/Twitter
Tucson police are searching for a vulnerable 66-year-old woman reported missing.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-27 18:51:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are searching for a vulnerable 66-year-old woman reported missing.

Police say 66-year-old Irma Mendoza was last seen at a bus stop in the area of East 22nd Street and South Alvernon on December 21.

Irma is described as 5’3, 115 pounds, and brown hair, TPD says. She was last known wearing blue jeans, denim jacket, maroon shirt and a denim purse.

Anyone with information on Irma's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

