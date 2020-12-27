Tucson police find reported missing 66-year-old woman safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are searching for a vulnerable 66-year-old woman reported missing.

Police say 66-year-old Irma Mendoza was last seen at a bus stop in the area of East 22nd Street and South Alvernon on December 21.

TPD Ofc. Ayun/Twitter Tucson police are searching for a vulnerable 66-year-old woman reported missing.

Irma is described as 5’3, 115 pounds, and brown hair, TPD says. She was last known wearing blue jeans, denim jacket, maroon shirt and a denim purse.

Anyone with information on Irma's whereabouts is asked to call 911.