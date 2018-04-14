Tucson police search for two serial robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. -

Tucson police are searching for two robbery suspects who are wanted in connection with at least nine incidents around Tucson.

Detectives started their investigation after a Circle K robbery at 1602 E. Broadway. They say the man entered the store, approached the clerk with a knife, and demanded money while the woman stole cigarettes. Police say the man also stole cigarettes before the two fled the scene.

After a continuation of the investigation, detectives learned the two suspects have been involved in other incidents around town.

The man has been described as a dark-skinned Hispanic man in his 20s, 5'10" tall and 180 pounds.

The woman has been described as a light-skinned Hispanic woman in her 20s, 5'6" tall and 140 pounds.

If you see them, call 911 immediately. If you have any other information call 88-CRIME.