TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing, vulnerable 76-year-old man.

Police say 76-year-old Gabriel Garcia Lopez last spoke with his family around 7 p.m. in the area of Laos Transit Center, 205 W. Irvington Road Saturday.

Gabriel was last seen wearing a flannel shirt with gray pants, according to TPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.