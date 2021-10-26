Watch
Tucson Police search for missing vulnerable 72-year-old man

TPD/Twitter
Tucson Police are asking for help from public in search of a missing vulnerable 72-year-old man.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 26, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help from public in search of a missing vulnerable 72-year-old man.

Police say Gilbert Estrella was last seen at around 10 a.m. wearing a black pullover jacket, blue jeans with black shorts over the jeans and black shoes.

Police did not provide his last known location.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

