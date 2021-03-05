Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Police search for missing 74-year-old woman

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police Department
Viviana Freeman.jpg
Posted at 3:34 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 17:43:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help in the search for a missing vulnerable 74-year-old woman.

Police say Viviana Freeman was last seen Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Walmart in the area of Valencia Road and Midvale Park.

Viviana is described as approximately 5’1”, 140 pounds, according to TPD. She was last seen wearing a black colored top and black colored pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.