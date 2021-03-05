Tucson Police search for missing 74-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help in the search for a missing vulnerable 74-year-old woman.

Police say Viviana Freeman was last seen Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Walmart in the area of Valencia Road and Midvale Park.

Viviana is described as approximately 5’1”, 140 pounds, according to TPD. She was last seen wearing a black colored top and black colored pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.