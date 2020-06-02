Tucson police release names, charges of 19 arrested during weekend protests

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department have released the names, charges and some mug shots of those who were arrested during protests this weekend.

On Friday, May 29, there were four people arrested. Those individuals are 20-year-old Miguel Fragozo charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, 23-year-old Megan Shui-Qing Tsong charged with Obstructing a Public Roadway, 31-year-old Aspen Lind charged with Obstructing a Public Roadway, 24-year-old Carlos Alcaraz charged with Obstructing a Public Roadway.

On Saturday, May 30, there were nine people arrested. Those individuals are 23-year-old Rosemary Echevarria charged with Disorderly Conduct, 30-year-old Michael Lionel Dozier charged with Assault, 28-year-old Zachary Amico Shellouff charged with Unlawful Assembly, 28-year-old Raymundo James Daily charged with Disorderly Conduct, 27-year-old Piotr Kristofer Musial charged with Unlawful Assembly and Marijuana Possession, 20-year-old Aariq Jon-William Quick charged with Weapons Misconduct, Marijuana and Paraphernalia, 24-year-old Kervens Paul Bosma charged with Outstanding Misdemeanor Warrant, 28-year-old Logan Joseph Teeters charged with Disorderly Conduct and Marijuana Possession, 35-year-old Brandon Christopher David charged with Disorderly Conduct.

On Sunday, May 31, there were six people arrested who were all charged with Emergency Management Violation. Those individuals are 19-year-old Renee V. Sarrppo, 26-year-old Melissa Elena Skam, 24-year-old Madeline Rose Guyott, 22-year-old Alexander Campbell Heath, 36-year-old Mindy Lynn Ramos, and 36-year-old Jarred Klidy who also charged with Unlawful Operation of an Unmanned Aircraft.

The protests started Friday night and continued on Saturday in downtown Tucson and on Fourth Avenue.

Some protesters set fires, broke windows and vandalized businesses, including the Tucson Police Department Headquarters.

A vigil is planned to take place at the Dunbar Academy at 6 p.m. Monday.