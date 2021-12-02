Tucson Police pursuit ends in Marana with 4 arrested

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Tucson Police say they received a report of a robbery at Holiday Isle and Ajo/I-19 area Thursday afternoon. The suspected vehicle was spotted at 12th & Drexel. Police followed the car onto I-10 westbound. Police say they initiated a pursuit.

They say the vehicle exited at Cortaro going East. The suspect vehicle then made a u-turn to westbound onto Cortaro, that's when the vehicle slammed into another car. Police say the four suspected robbers jumped out of the vechicle and ran. They say one of them fired a weapon. No citizens or officers were injured. There was no property damage.

Arizona Department of Public Safety, Marana Police and the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to assist. Police captured all four suspected robbers.

The Town of Marana has issued a traffic alert to seek alternate routes in the area.

