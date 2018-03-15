Tucson Police prepares new officers for potential active shooter situations at school

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Police Department trained its new officers Monday on how to handle potential active shooter situations at school.

"The whole idea with this is that there are a lot of unknowns for the officer when they go in to deal with that so they don't know what they are going to encounter what's on the inside of that door," said TPD Officer Chris Hawkins.

About 20 new officers were put through multiple scenarios at an abandoned school. TPD's SWAT members played the suspects and made it feel as real as possible.

During the scenarios, the school alarm went off and other officers pretended to be victims screaming for help. After the scenarios, they debriefed.

Officer Hawkins says they want to learn from active shooter situations across the country to provide the most accurate training.

"Hopefully a situation like this we hope that that will never ever happen here in Tucson but unfortunately if it does than our officers will be prepared to deal with that," he said.