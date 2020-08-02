Tucson police officer punched during protest

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four arrests were made during a protest Saturday, one of which was for a felony charge.
Tucson police say a white man punched a Black officer who was in a patrol vehicle, adding that the officer is okay.
The suspect is currently being held in Pima County Jail for aggravated assault on a police officer.
TPD told KGUN9 it was a Black Lives Matter protest; however, Black Lives Matter Tucson tells us, "We did not host or organize the protest last night. This action was led by a different group."
The three other arrests were related to graffiti and interfering with traffic.
An aggravated assault on an officer, construction barricades/signage toppled, tagging, & traffic blocked for hours. Is this supposed to help the cause? I get it that it's the minority of protesters who do this but the others seemed to ignore or celebrate this conduct last night. pic.twitter.com/qjdR3nEZPo— Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) August 2, 2020