Tucson police officer punched during protest

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four arrests were made during a protest Saturday, one of which was for a felony charge.

Tucson police say a white man punched a Black officer who was in a patrol vehicle, adding that the officer is okay.

The suspect is currently being held in Pima County Jail for aggravated assault on a police officer.

TPD told KGUN9 it was a Black Lives Matter protest; however, Black Lives Matter Tucson tells us, "We did not host or organize the protest last night. This action was led by a different group."

The three other arrests were related to graffiti and interfering with traffic.