Tucson Police mourns loss of sergeant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a member of the department died early Saturday morning.

Earlier this morning, a Sergeant who spent 16 years serving the community, died off-duty, according to a statement from TPD. The family spoke with investigators, who believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the sergeant's death.

The name of the sergeant has not been released. The department says the family is asking for privacy during this time.

The cause of death was not released.

TPD released a statement, it reads: