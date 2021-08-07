Tucson Police mourns loss of sergeant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a member of the department died early Saturday morning.
Earlier this morning, a Sergeant who spent 16 years serving the community, died off-duty, according to a statement from TPD. The family spoke with investigators, who believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the sergeant's death.
The name of the sergeant has not been released. The department says the family is asking for privacy during this time.
The cause of death was not released.
TPD released a statement, it reads:
Today, the Tucson Police Department is mourning the loss of a TPD family member. A Sergeant who spent 16 years serving the Tucson Community, passed away early this morning while off duty. Investigators are speaking with family; however, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, which we will respect. We extend our hearts and deepest condolences to the sergeant's family and friends.