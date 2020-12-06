Tucson police looking to identify suspect connected to 2 robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect connected to two robberies that happened in October.

The suspect is wanted in to two robberies, the first happened at a Family Dollar at 5089 S. Midvale Park Road October 24 and the second at a Family Dollar at 1340 W. Ajo Way October 25, according to TPD.

The suspect is described as mid-40s, approximately 6'5" and 350 pounds.

Detectives suspect he is associated to a Gray early 2000s Suburban or Tahoe SUV.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME.