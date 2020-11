TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police needs your help in locating a vulnerable adult.

Police say 57-year old, Willie Robinson hasn't been seen since 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Robinson is 6'4 and weighs 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown jacket, and blue jeans, in the area of 2200 N. Avenida El Capitan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.