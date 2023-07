Tucson Police are looking for two suspects in connection with two separate bank robberies that occurred last Thursday, July 13.

One suspect (below) allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo branch at 7191 E. Golf Links Road.

Tucson Police Department Robbery Unit

The other suspect (below) allegedly robbed the US Bank at 1940 E. Broadway, according to posts on the Twitter feed of the Tucson Police Department Robbery Unit.

Tucson Police Department Robbery Unit

Anyone with any information is asked to call 88-CRIME