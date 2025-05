Tucson Police are asking the public to help them identify several suspects involved in a fight that took place in the Fourth Avenue Underpass early Sunday morning.

Police released footage of what appears to be one woman fighting several other women at least two times over the course of a few minutes in different areas of the underpass.

Fight in the Fourth Avenue Underpass

Details were limited, TPD said. Anyone who witnessed the fight or can identify the women are asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.