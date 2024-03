TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is asking for the community's help to locate a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say 22-year-old Dallas Starr was last seen Saturday night, near Broadway Blvd. and Swan Rd. in Midtown.

Starr is described as 5'6 weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, Dallas Cowboys hat, pants and a black backpack. Anyone with information on Starr's whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.