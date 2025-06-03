Watch Now
TPD looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to child, mom on Southside

Tucson Police Department
Tucson Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl and her mother on Tucson's south side last February.

According to a TPD social media post, the incident occurred at the Thrifty Wash, 3787 S. 12th Ave., on Feb. 5.

The suspect is described as 5'11 and about 165 lbs, according to the post. He was wearing a black cap with a gorilla logo and riding an electric scooter with a blue light.

Tucson Police provided the following screen grabs from security footage.

Suspect3.jpg

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

