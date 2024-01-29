Tucson Police looking for car that struck cyclist on Saturday

Tucson Police detectives are looking for anyone with information about a hit-and-run collision involving a bicyclist that took place on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the 5800 block of East Grant Road shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to a social media post from Tucson Police. The bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries.

Evidence suggests the suspect vehicle is a Mini Cooper, the post said. Detectives believe the vehicle has significant front-end damage, the post said.

Anyone with information, should call 911 or 88CRIME.