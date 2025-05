Tucson Police are looking for a man who was caught peeking into windows at a home in the 2000 block of East Sixth Street on May 23.

According to a TPD social media post, he was wearing a mask and quickly left after being spotted.

Detectives are asking neighbors to check their security cameras from that night, at around 9:30 p.m., for suspicious activity; especially someone trespassing through yards.

If anyone has video or information, they are asked to call 88-CRIME.