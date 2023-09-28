Tucson Police K9 gets protective vest, courtesy of nonprofit

Tucson Police Department K9 Dozer has an added layer of protection, thanks to the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s.

The group provides protective vests to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

The body armor, which is meant to protect Dozer from bullets and stabbings, has a value of about $1,800. Dozer's armor acquisition through Vested Interest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Debbie Carroll of the Tucson Police Scanner Facebook Page and Community Info Group.

Since its launch, Vested Interest has provided more than 5,000 vests to K9s across the country at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Donations to Vested Interest can be made through the website.