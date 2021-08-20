Tucson Police investigating stabbing on Edith Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was stabbed to death in Tucson Thursday morning, police say.

Officers first responded to a 911 call at around 5:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Edith Boulevard, near Grant Road, where they found a man who had been stabbed.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital but he died later that day. Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Roberto Gonzalez.

Tucson Police say detectives determined Gonzalez had been in a fight with another person in his home that day, and they believe the victim knew the attacker.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 911 or anonymously report a tip by calling or texting 88-CRIME.

