Tucson Police investigating shooting death at park on Southside

Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that took place at a park on the south side Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male at around 4:30 a.m. at Manuel Herrera Jr. Park, 5901 S. Fiesta Ave.

Upon arrival, they found 35-year-old Angel Reyes Martinez with signs of gunshot trauma. Officers and TFD personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.