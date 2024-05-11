Tucson Police investigating sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are looking for suspects and people of interest in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl they say occurred on Monday, April 1 in Midtown.

According to TPD, the girl was a passenger on Sun Tran's Route 17 bus. In a media release, police say an older man approached her, convinced her to go to his place of residence near East Kleindale and North Country Club Roads. According to the release, the girl ingested an unknown substance, lost consciousness at the residence and eventually regained consciousness to find herself surrounded by the man and other men. Police say some of the men had sexually assaulted her during that time.

The assault was reported to patrol officers the following day, according to the media release. As part of their investigation, police have located and searched the residence the victim described. Police have also released sketches of three people believed to have been involved.

Tucson Police

TPD is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME or Child Sexual Assault Detectives at (520) 837-7529. Individuals with tips can remain anonymous.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes avaialble.