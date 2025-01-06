Watch Now
Tucson Police investigating reported robbery south of University of Arizona

The University of Arizona issued several warnings Monday afternoon about an alleged armed robbery that took place just south of campus.

The first warning came in at 1:46 p.m., stating that a robbery had taken place at North Tyndall Avenue and East Tenth Street.

Subsequent warnings reported three suspects "armed with handguns," leaving westbound from the area in a blue or black vehicle.

Officers were still investigating as of the UA's last post at 2:10 p.m.

When asked about the robbery, TPD responded via email, "Officers are on the scene of a reported robbery, no reported injuries and no suspects are in custody."

