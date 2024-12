Tucson Police are investigating a possible stabbing near the University of Arizona.

The university began issuing warnings about the incident at 2:48 p.m., saying Tucson Police were responding to reports of a possible stabbing at 714 E. Tenth St.

TPD says the incident has not been confirmed as a stabbing. An adult female was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine how she received her injuries, TPD said in an email.