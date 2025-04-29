Watch Now
Tucson police investigating northside shooting on Rillito River Park Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say they are investigating a shooting death that occurred the evening of Friday, April 25 on Tucson's north side at North First Avenue and the Rillito River Park Trail.

According to a TPD media release, officers arrived in the area in response to reports of a shooting. Witnesses helped direct officers to the victim, identified in the media release as 33-year-old Armando Betancourt-Audia. Betancourt-Audia was taken to a hospital after receiving first aid at the scene of the shooting, but passed away as a result of his injuries, police say.

During their investigation, officers and detectives learned that a confrontation took place on the bike path at the Rillito River Park Trail, which allegedly resulted in Betancourt-Audia being shot, according to the media release.

TPD says details are currently limited, and ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. People with tips can remain anonymous.

