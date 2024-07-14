Tucson Police investigating midtown homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — Tucson Police are investigating a midtown homicide that happened just after 2:00 a.m. on July 12th.

According to police they responded to the 600 block of West Miracle Mile. Upon arrival they say officers found a man with obvious signs of trauma.

After rendering aid, Tucson Fire crews responded and continued life saving measures.

The man however was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as 23-year-old Ian Lopez.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have any information on this crime you're asked to contact police or call 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.

Stay with KGUN 9 as we continue to follow this story as additional information is released.