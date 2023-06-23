Tucson Police investigating homicide on south side

Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that took place on Tucson's south side Thursday evening.

Tucson Fire responded to a call of an unresponsive male at around 7:30 p.m. at South Ninth Avenue and West Ohio Street, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

Upon arrival, the fire crew found an adult male with signs of trauma on the sidewalk.

Life-saving measures were conducted, but the man, identified as 19-year-old Arath Robles Miranda, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.