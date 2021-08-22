Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash on Flowing Wells Road

items.[0].image.alt
TPD Sgt. Gradillas/Twitter
Tucson Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on Flowing Wells Road Sunday morning.
crash flowing wells.jpg
Posted at 9:39 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 12:39:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on Flowing Wells Road Sunday morning.

Traffic on N.Flowing Wells between W. Prince Road and W. Mohave Road is closed until further notice, police say. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!