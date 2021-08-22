Tucson Police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash on Flowing Wells Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on Flowing Wells Road Sunday morning.

Traffic on N.Flowing Wells between W. Prince Road and W. Mohave Road is closed until further notice, police say. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

