Tucson Police investigating attempted abduction near the University of Arizona

Tucson Police are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred near the University of Arizona Thursday night.

A woman was walking on East Eighth Street near North Mountain Avenue when she noticed a vehicle following her at just after 8 p.m., according to a news release from TPD.

At one point, a male suspect got out of the vehicle and grabbed the woman from behind, the news release said.

While being restrained the woman dropped to the ground and started screaming. The suspect released the victim, ran back to his car and drove away.

The victim was not injured in the attack. TPD canvassed the area and contacted detectives from the Adult Sexual Assault Unit. No suspect was was found, the release said. Detectives are now reviewing forensic evidence.

The suspect is described as an adult male, with a heavyset build, between 5'10" and 5'11." He was wearing an orange fleece hoodie and was driving a dark blue/purple 4-door vehicle with tinted windows and dents along the front.

TPD is working with University of Arizona Police Department to find the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.