Tucson Police investigate serious-injury crash near Campbell and Bilby

TPD/Twitter
Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash on Campbell Monday evening.
Posted at 8:34 PM, Jan 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash on Campbell Monday evening.

Officers have shutdown traffic at S. Campbell Avenue and E. Bilby Street until further notice, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

