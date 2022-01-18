Tucson Police investigate serious-injury crash near Campbell and Bilby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash on Campbell Monday evening.

Officers have shutdown traffic at S. Campbell Avenue and E. Bilby Street until further notice, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

The intersection at S. Campbell Ave. & E. Bilby St. will be temporarily shutdown in all directions while officers clear a serious-injury collision. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/uSge5TEHwr — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) January 18, 2022

