Tucson Police investigate serious-injury crash involving motorcycle near 22nd Street

tucson police/twitter
Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near 22nd Street and Magnolia Avenue Tuesday.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 15:58:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near 22nd Street and Magnolia Avenue Tuesday.

Officers are diverting eastbound travel on 22nd Street to east of Rosemont Avenue, police say. Westbound traffic will remain open.

Drivers may expect delays.

