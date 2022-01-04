Tucson Police investigate serious-injury crash involving motorcycle near 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near 22nd Street and Magnolia Avenue Tuesday.
Officers are diverting eastbound travel on 22nd Street to east of Rosemont Avenue, police say. Westbound traffic will remain open.
Drivers may expect delays.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) January 4, 2022
Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle at E. 22nd St. & S. Magnolia Ave.
Eastbound 22nd St. will be diverted east of Rosemont Ave. Westbound 22nd St. will remain open. Please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/vAm7esahXS
