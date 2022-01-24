Tucson Police investigate serious-injury crash involving motorcycle near 22nd and Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near 22nd Street Sunday evening.
Officers have shut down the intersection at E. 22nd Street and S. Craycroft Road, until further notice, according to police. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.
🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 24, 2022
Officers from @OpsMidtown are investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle. The intersection at E. 22nd St and S. Craycroft Rd. is shut down during the investigation.
Please find an alternate route and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/Rb4IjzgUbM
