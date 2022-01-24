Watch
Tucson Police investigate serious-injury crash involving motorcycle near 22nd and Craycroft

Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near 22nd Street Sunday evening.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jan 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near 22nd Street Sunday evening.

Officers have shut down the intersection at E. 22nd Street and S. Craycroft Road, until further notice, according to police. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

