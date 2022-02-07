Tucson Police investigate school vandalism incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating another school vandalism incident Sunday evening.

Officers responded to YouthWorks Charter High School, near Campbell Avenue at around 9 p.m. for a verified alarm call. According to police, upon officers arrival, they found shattered glass and "a hole large enough for entry."

Officers searched the school and no one was found. Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

KGUN 9 has reached out to YouthWorks Charter High School for comment.

