TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department responded to a possible suspicious item at an east side Fry's store Saturday.

The EOD-Bomb Squad unit investigated the item at the Fry's on 22nd Street and Harrison Road, according to TPD.

The Bomb Squad has the item in their custody, and the scene has been cleared.

According to TPD, this was not a threat, no note or calls were placed about this item.

There are no suspects or injuries at this time.