TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Alvernon Way Tuesday evening.

One adult male was taken to the hospital, police say. The vehicle involved has been located.

Southbound traffic on Alvernon Way from Glenn to Grant will be shutdown until further notice, according to TPD.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.