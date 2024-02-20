Tucson police investigate Midtown shooting near Campbell and Elm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Tucson police received a report of a man at the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Elm Street.

TPD says they are working to identify a suspect in the shooting, but as of Monday late afternoon, police say no one is currently in custody.

Information is limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing. KGUN 9 will provide more information when it becomes available.