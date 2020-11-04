Tucson police investigate homicide on southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on the southeast side Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out to the area of Golf Link Road and Calle Yucatan around 5 p.m. after two men were involved in a fight and one man was injured, according to TPD.

Upon arrival, officers found a man unresponsive where they attempted to render aid until Tucson Fire medics arrived.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unknown if the two men knew each other, police say.

There are no outstanding suspects at this time.

No further details were released.