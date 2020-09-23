16-year-old arrested in shooting death of 13-year-old brother in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting of a 13-year-old that happened on the south side Sept. 19.

Police say officers were called out to the area of 300 block of West Valencia Road around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting that happened inside an apartment.

Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Tucson Fire personnel responded to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Child Physical Abuse Unit and Homicide Unit responded, where it was determined that the victim and his 16-year-old brother were alone in a bedroom when the gun was fired, according to TPD. Family members were in another room when they heard the gunshot.

After the shooting, the 16-year-old brother and a family member left the apartment. Police say shortly after, officers found the two in a church parking lot.

After interviews were conducted and the scene was processed, the 16-year-old was arrested for one count of negligent homicide.

The gun was not found.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.