Tucson Police are looking for leads in the death of 42-year-old John Britton Steele on Tucson's south side Wednesday.

Officers discovered Steele's body in the desert area east of Tucson Marketplace Boulevard near Martin Luther King Jr. Way, according to a news release from TPD.

Steele had been shot, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.