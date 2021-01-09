Tucson Police investigate barricade situation near north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a barricade situation on the north side Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a home near River and Hacienda Del Sol roads, where a suspect has barricaded himself, TPD says. The walking path along River has been shut down as a safety precaution.
Traffic is closed at East River between Hacienda Del Sol and Alvernon, according to TPD. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 9, 2021
Traffic is shut down on E. River Rd. between N. Hacienda del Sol Rd. & N. Alvernon Way as officers are dealing with a barricaded subject.
Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/FgVrtY021h
No further details were immediately released.
This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.