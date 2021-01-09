Tucson Police investigate barricade situation near north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a barricade situation on the north side Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home near River and Hacienda Del Sol roads, where a suspect has barricaded himself, TPD says. The walking path along River has been shut down as a safety precaution.

Traffic is closed at East River between Hacienda Del Sol and Alvernon, according to TPD. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Traffic is shut down on E. River Rd. between N. Hacienda del Sol Rd. & N. Alvernon Way as officers are dealing with a barricaded subject.



— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 9, 2021

No further details were immediately released.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.