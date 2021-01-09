Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Police investigate barricade situation near north side

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson police are investigating a barricade situation on the northeast side Saturday morning.
barricade.PNG
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-09 12:18:23-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a barricade situation on the north side Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home near River and Hacienda Del Sol roads, where a suspect has barricaded himself, TPD says. The walking path along River has been shut down as a safety precaution.

Traffic is closed at East River between Hacienda Del Sol and Alvernon, according to TPD. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

No further details were immediately released.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.