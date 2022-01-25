Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Police investigate barricade on Roger Road

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Tucson Police are actively investigating a barricade on Roger Road Monday evening.
barricade.PNG
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 23:58:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are actively investigating a barricade on Roger Road Monday evening.

Traffic on Roger Road from N. Stone Avenue to N. Oracle Road will be restricted while officers work the barricaded subject. Police say hostage negotiators are on speaking with the subject.

At this time, other details have been released.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!