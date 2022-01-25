Tucson Police investigate barricade on Roger Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are actively investigating a barricade on Roger Road Monday evening.

Traffic on Roger Road from N. Stone Avenue to N. Oracle Road will be restricted while officers work the barricaded subject. Police say hostage negotiators are on speaking with the subject.

At this time, other details have been released.

Officers from @OperationsWest are currently working a barricaded subject in the 100 block of W. Roger Rd. Traffic will be restricted on Roger Rd. from N. Stone Ave. to N. Oracle Rd. Details are extremely limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/A2CkqprBNl — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 25, 2022

