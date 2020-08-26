Menu

Tucson Police fatally shoot 17-year-old suspected of armed robbery

Police say the teen had a gun when officers shot him
Radwany, Sam
Police shot and killed a man while they were searching for an armed robbery suspect on Tucson's south side Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-26 20:39:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police shot and killed a 17-year-old suspected of armed robbery on Tucson's south side Wednesday afternoon.

Midtown officers were looking for the teen, who was suspected in an armed robbery. Police say they had several other warrants for his arrest, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery and burglary.

Police located the teen Wednesday afternoon near Valley Road and Calle Rancho Rio. When officers arrived at the scene, police say he presented a firearm, and officers shot him.

The officers rendered first aid on the teen until medics arrived, a TPD spokesperson said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

