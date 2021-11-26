Watch
Tucson Police detective dies after being hospitalized for medical condition

Tucson Police Department/Facebook
Jason Southard.jpg
Posted at 4:55 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 18:55:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department announced Friday a member of the department has died after being hospitalized for a medical condition.

Detective Jason Southard died early Friday morning after he was admitted to the hospital for a medical condition.

He joined the department in 2004, serving the community for nearly 20 years.

The department says no further information will be released at the request of his family.

