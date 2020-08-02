Tucson Police Dept. investigating South Side homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the South Side Thursday night.

The Tucson Police Dept. says an officer found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground next to a gray Honda Accord that was parked in the middle of the road.

The man, who has been identified as 27-year-old Victor Alfonso Duarte, was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He passed away while at the hospital.

TPD says Duarte's car, a 2003 gray two-door Honda Accord, appears to have been struck by bullets.

They believe the shooting took place sometime between 10:30 and 11:00 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of S. Kino Pkwy and E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

TPD is asking for anyone with information, or who thinks they saw the car before to the shooting to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.