Tucson Police assisted U.S. Marshals in serving a warrant in Midtown Tuesday morning.

Roads were blocked off for hours in the area of North Fort Lowell Road and West Delano Drive, north of West Miracle Mile.

According to the US Marshals Service, Marshals were on the scene to arrest Julio Buendia. Buendia was wanted for alleged supervised release violations.

The scene is secure, but the case is ongoing, the Marshals Service said.