TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are asking the public to avoid the area near West Speedway Boulevard and North Greasewood Road on Tucson's westside near Pima Community College, according to a PCC alert.

The alert says an armed person was seen in the desert area northwest of the campus. Tucson Police are on the scene, the alert says.

Students on camps should remain in place and avoid the sports fields.

KGUN 9 will update this article when more information becomes available.