Tucson Police arrest suspect in murder investigation near Speedway and Stone

Tucson Police have arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of the murder of a 64-year-old man near Speedway and Stone, according to a TPD media release.

Police received reports of an unresponsive man, 64-year-old Barry S. Marler, in an apartment at 1346 N. Stone Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 21, TPD says. Marler was pronounced dead at the location, and police say he "appeared to have sustained physical trauma." Marler's death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

According to the media release, TPD says the apartment's occupant, Joe Curtis O’Cain, 65, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and first-degree murder in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 28 following an investigation.

O'Cain was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.

