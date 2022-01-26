Tucson police are looking for two suspects who robbed Family Dollar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are looking for two suspects, armed with a handgun and machete, who robbed a Family Dollar in December.

The suspects assaulted and forced the employee to open the register.

According to police, minor injuries were reported.

The armed robbery took place on Dec. 12, 2021 at the Family Dollar located on 4443 E. 22nd Street.

Do you recognize these suspects? They both entered Family Dollar (4443 E 22nd St) armed with a handgun and machete. The suspects assaulted and forced the employees to open the register. If you have any information please call 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/l7B97Z0CmY — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) January 26, 2022

Tucson Police Department is asking the public to identify the suspects. If you have any information, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.

