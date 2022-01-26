Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson police are looking for two suspects who robbed Family Dollar

Suspects forced employee to open cash register
items.[0].image.alt
TUCSON POLICE
Tucson Police
Two unidentified suspects walked into Family Dollar with a handgun and machete.
Tucson police are looking for two armed robbery suspects
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:30:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are looking for two suspects, armed with a handgun and machete, who robbed a Family Dollar in December.

The suspects assaulted and forced the employee to open the register.

According to police, minor injuries were reported.

The armed robbery took place on Dec. 12, 2021 at the Family Dollar located on 4443 E. 22nd Street.

Tucson Police Department is asking the public to identify the suspects. If you have any information, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!