Tucson Police and Banner Health team up to encourage pedestrian safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pedestrian-vehicle collisions are all too common in Tucson. So far this year, 20 crashes have been deadly. That's nearly double the number of fatalities Tucson Police responded to the year before.

"A lot of the individuals who are affected by traffic fatalities are the homeless population," said Tucson Police Department Homeless Outreach Team Supervisor, Jack Julsing.

The Tucson Police Department is just one agency that responds when pedestrians are hit.

"We see it on the front end...the accidents, the fatalities, the serious injuries. Banner Health is seeing it on back end by having to do all the medical care and all the cost that's associated with that workload," said Jusling.

Banner Health and Tucson Police decided to team to help address the issue. On Monday, they walked through midtown, handed out reflective gear and warned people about the dangers on the road.

"We do see a fair amount of fatalities, but some of the injuries can be very serious and can take a very long time, if not a lifetime, to heal," said Banner Health Trauma Outreach and Injury Prevention Coordinator, Pete Plahmer.

Banner hopes this will be the first of many collaborations with Tucson Police.

"We're hoping that this becomes a more routine event, rather than just a one time thing," said Plahmer.